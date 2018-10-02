About 30 vehicles broken into in Sacramento State parking lot, campus police say

About 30 vehicles were broken into Monday at a Sacramento State parking lot, campus police said.

Officers with the Sacramento State Police Department responded to calls of dozens of car windows being smashed in Lot 10, reportedly happening between 3:25 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the university.

Police seek four suspects, all described as females between age 20 and 30. The suspect vehicle is an olive-green Jeep, which was caught on surveillance video, according to the news release.

The suspects are further described in the news release as a 5-foot-5 woman with long black, braided hair who wore a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants; a 5-foot-7 woman with long red or orange hair wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants; a 5-foot-6 woman with light-colored hair, wearing a black T-shirt and denim overalls; and another 5-foot-6 woman wearing a tan sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is urged to contact the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000.

Lot 10 is a student lot located across from the campus football stadium and field house, at the southeast corner of the main campus.

On Sept. 24, Sacramento State police said they had arrested one of two male suspects allegedly involved in a series of smash-and-grab vehicle break-ins earlier in September. The second suspect sought in connection with those break-ins is still reportedly at large.