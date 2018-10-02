A Jeep sought in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins at Lot 10 of Sacramento State on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.
A Jeep sought in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins at Lot 10 of Sacramento State on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Surveillance photo via Sacramento State Police Department
A Jeep sought in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins at Lot 10 of Sacramento State on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Surveillance photo via Sacramento State Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

About 30 vehicles broken into in Sacramento State parking lot, campus police say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 02, 2018 07:25 AM

About 30 vehicles were broken into Monday at a Sacramento State parking lot, campus police said.

Officers with the Sacramento State Police Department responded to calls of dozens of car windows being smashed in Lot 10, reportedly happening between 3:25 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the university.

Police seek four suspects, all described as females between age 20 and 30. The suspect vehicle is an olive-green Jeep, which was caught on surveillance video, according to the news release.

The suspects are further described in the news release as a 5-foot-5 woman with long black, braided hair who wore a light-colored sweatshirt and dark pants; a 5-foot-7 woman with long red or orange hair wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants; a 5-foot-6 woman with light-colored hair, wearing a black T-shirt and denim overalls; and another 5-foot-6 woman wearing a tan sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is urged to contact the Sacramento State Police Department at 916-278-6000.

Lot 10 is a student lot located across from the campus football stadium and field house, at the southeast corner of the main campus.

On Sept. 24, Sacramento State police said they had arrested one of two male suspects allegedly involved in a series of smash-and-grab vehicle break-ins earlier in September. The second suspect sought in connection with those break-ins is still reportedly at large.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question