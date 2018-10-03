20 more car smash-and-grabs reported near Sac State campus, police say

Sacramento police received reports of 20 more car windows being smashed early this week on a residential street near Sacramento State, in addition to the 30 vehicles campus police says were broken into at a university parking lot Monday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department received multiple reports, filed online Monday and Tuesday, amounting to “an additional 20 or so” window smashes along a nearly three-mile stretch of La Riviera Drive near the university, spokeswoman Linda Matthew said.

“It appears that most (vehicles) were vandalized or rifled through,” Matthew said. Following police reports, a community service officer was dispatched to the scene to interview victims, she said.

Matthew said the Police Department incident is being investigated as linked to a series of break-ins that occurred Monday on campus.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Sacramento State Police Department responded to a number of window-smash thefts that reportedly took place between 3:25 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. Monday, in which 30 vehicles were broken into at a parking lot on campus, according to a news release by the university.

Four suspects are sought; Sacramento State authorities say they were seen in surveillance video driving an olive-green Jeep near the scene. The suspects are described as females between ages 20 and 30, two of them black and two of undetermined race, all approximately between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, according to the news release.

The break-ins happened at Lot 10, a student lot on the southeast corner of Sacramento State’s main campus, according to the news release.

La Riviera Drive begins at College Town Drive near Howe Avenue. Lot 10 is accessed from College Town Drive.

La Riviera Drive runs west away from campus along the American River, passing under Watt Avenue and ending at Folsom Boulevard. The two- to three-mile stretch closest to campus contains a handful of apartment complexes and fast food restaurants, but is made up mostly of houses.