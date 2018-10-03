A Jeep sought in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins at Lot 10 of Sacramento State on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.
Arrest made in Sacramento State car break-ins, three suspects still wanted by police

October 03, 2018 04:47 PM

An arrest was made Tuesday following the break-ins of 30 cars at Sacramento State, according to university police.

Thirty cars at Sac State and up to 20 more along La Riviera Drive were broken into early Monday morning, many with their windows smashed.

Sac State police said they found the vehicle being used by the suspects Tuesday, an olive green Jeep, and arrested the driver, Cherridy Colter, for charges related to the thefts and an outstanding warrant.

Police are seeking four suspects who were seen on surveillance video in the Jeep. A news release described the suspects as females between the ages of 20 and 30, two black and two of undetermined race, and all approximately between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7.

Sac State police said they are still seeking information leading to the arrest of the other involved persons in the thefts. Tips can be sent to the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP or the Sacramento State Police Department at (916) 278-6000.

