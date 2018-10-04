Missing 88-year-old Sacramento man last seen in Davis, police say

Sacramento police have asked the public’s help in locating an 88-year-old man missing since Wednesday night.
Nathaniel Foster was reported missing after he did not return to his home in Sacramento, according to Thursday social media posts by the Sacramento Police Department.
He was last seen about 8 p.m. leaving Davis and heading in the direction of Sacramento. Police say he may be driving his car, a gray Audi A3 with license plate No. 4ZEM488.
Foster is described as 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds, last seen wearing a plaid, blue short-sleeve shirt, pants and gray shoes.
The Police Department urges anyone who locates Foster to call 911.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
