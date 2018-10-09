Man shot and killed by Placer sheriffs had replica gun, suicide note

The man who was shot and killed by Placer County Sheriffs on Sunday was wielding a replica gun modified to appear realistic and was carrying what authorities called “an apparent suicide note.”
Nicholas Benjamin Salisbury, 36, of Auburn, called 911 at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and told dispatchers he was high on marijuana and “speed” and said he was planning on killing residents at an Auburn inpatient rehab facility and would shoot any deputies who arrived there, according to a report on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
Salisbury was seen holding a replica revolver when deputies located him on B Avenue in North Auburn, according to the report.
When ordered to drop the weapon, Salisbury raised it to deputies and they “fired in fear for their safety,” according to the report.
Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, the report said.
