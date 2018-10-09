A man who was shot and killed by Placer County Sheriffs on Sunday was wielding a replica gun modified to appear realistic and was carrying what authorities called “an apparent suicide note.”
A man who was shot and killed by Placer County Sheriffs on Sunday was wielding a replica gun modified to appear realistic and was carrying what authorities called “an apparent suicide note.” Placer County Sheriff's Office
A man who was shot and killed by Placer County Sheriffs on Sunday was wielding a replica gun modified to appear realistic and was carrying what authorities called “an apparent suicide note.” Placer County Sheriff's Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man shot and killed by Placer sheriffs had replica gun, suicide note

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

October 09, 2018 04:14 PM

The man who was shot and killed by Placer County Sheriffs on Sunday was wielding a replica gun modified to appear realistic and was carrying what authorities called “an apparent suicide note.”

Nicholas Benjamin Salisbury, 36, of Auburn, called 911 at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and told dispatchers he was high on marijuana and “speed” and said he was planning on killing residents at an Auburn inpatient rehab facility and would shoot any deputies who arrived there, according to a report on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Salisbury was seen holding a replica revolver when deputies located him on B Avenue in North Auburn, according to the report.

When ordered to drop the weapon, Salisbury raised it to deputies and they “fired in fear for their safety,” according to the report.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, the report said.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question