One man was killed in a three-car collision Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, on Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights.
One man was killed in a three-car collision Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, on Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights. Vincent Moleski vmoleski@sacbee.com
One man was killed in a three-car collision Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, on Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights. Vincent Moleski vmoleski@sacbee.com
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

One man killed in three-car collision on Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

October 09, 2018 09:57 PM

One man was killed and at least two people were injured in a three-car collision on Greenback Lane near San Juan Avenue on Tuesday night in Citrus Heights.

Citrus Heights police received 911 calls about the collision around 6:30 p.m. and after arriving administered aid to the man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Dave Gutierrez, a department spokesman.

The cause of the crash is unknown, Gutierrez said.

Police closed off Greenback Lane between San Juan and Mariposa avenues for several hours while investigating the crash.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question