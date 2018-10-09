One man killed in three-car collision on Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights

One man was killed and at least two people were injured in a three-car collision on Greenback Lane near San Juan Avenue on Tuesday night in Citrus Heights.
Citrus Heights police received 911 calls about the collision around 6:30 p.m. and after arriving administered aid to the man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Dave Gutierrez, a department spokesman.
The cause of the crash is unknown, Gutierrez said.
Police closed off Greenback Lane between San Juan and Mariposa avenues for several hours while investigating the crash.
