This is what a dinosaur and police were doing on the streets in Citrus Heights

If you saw a dinosaur walking the streets in Citrus Heights around Greenback Lane on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, it's because the Citrus Heights police wanted to bring pedestrian safety to the minds of drivers, walkers and bicyclists.
By
Up Next
If you saw a dinosaur walking the streets in Citrus Heights around Greenback Lane on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, it's because the Citrus Heights police wanted to bring pedestrian safety to the minds of drivers, walkers and bicyclists.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Man killed in Citrus Heights 3-car crash identified

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 10, 2018 07:07 AM

A man killed in a three-car collision in Citrus Heights on Tuesday has been identified, according to the county coroner’s office.

Andrey Tagintsev, a 45-year-old Citrus Heights man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Greenback Lane near San Juan Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Department spokesman Lt. Dave Gutierrez said police received 911 calls regarding the collision about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; officers responded and administered aid.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and further details were not known as of Tuesday night. However, the coroner’s website records list the incident as a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question