Man killed in Citrus Heights 3-car crash identified

A man killed in a three-car collision in Citrus Heights on Tuesday has been identified, according to the county coroner’s office.

Andrey Tagintsev, a 45-year-old Citrus Heights man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Greenback Lane near San Juan Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Department spokesman Lt. Dave Gutierrez said police received 911 calls regarding the collision about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; officers responded and administered aid.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and further details were not known as of Tuesday night. However, the coroner’s website records list the incident as a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident.