Woman on psych hold in fatal Citrus Heights hit-and-run crash

The woman facing a manslaughter charge in the Tuesday hit-and-run death of a Citrus Heights man is on a psychiatric hold at Sacramento County Main Jail and will face a judge Friday.





Christina Diaz, 19, was to be arraigned Thursday in Sacramento Superior Court on vehicular manslaughter and felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence causing injury and hit-and-run in the Tuesday collision on Greenback Lane that killed 45-year-old Andrey Tagintsev. Diaz is being held in lieu of $395,000 bail.

But visiting Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jack Sapunor pushed the hearing to Friday on word from Diaz’s attorney, John Andrew Campanella, that Diaz was unable to appear.

Campanella did not take questions from reporters Thursday.

Diaz was driving west on Greenback near San Juan Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when her Toyota Camry collided with a Dodge van, according to Citrus Heights police. Diaz’s car then crossed the center median into eastbound lanes and collided with Tagintsev’s Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Citrus Heights police suspect Diaz was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the collision.

Tagintsev was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sacramento County Coroner’s officials. The occupants in the Dodge van received minor injuries. Citrus Heights police say Diaz tried to flee the scene but was arrested.