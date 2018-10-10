This is what a dinosaur and police were doing on the streets in Citrus Heights

Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run crash. Citrus Heights police say she was driving high

By Daniel Hunt

dhunt@sacbee.com

October 10, 2018 08:28 PM

A woman is facing four felony charges for allegedly driving under the influence of marijuana and causing a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that killed a man on Greenback Lane in Citrus Heights.

Christina Diaz, 19, was charged Wednesday with four felony counts – assault with a deadly weapon, DUI with injury, hit and run, and vehicular manslaughter – and is being held on $395,000 bail in Sacramento County Main Jail.

Citrus Heights police said Diaz was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry going west on Greenback Lane near San Juan Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when she intentionally collided with a Dodge van. Police said Diaz then lost control of the Camry, crossed the center median into eastbound lanes and struck a Mercedes-Benz sedan, killing the driver.

That man was identified as Andrey Tagintsev, a 45-year-old Citrus Heights man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The occupants in the Dodge van suffered minor injuries, police said.

When police arrived, according to a news release by the Citrus Heights Police Department, Diaz was identified as one of the drivers in the crash. Police say that Diaz tried to run from the scene before being arrested.

“Driving under the influence of marijuana is still illegal in California,” Citrus Heights Police Chief Ronald Lawrence stated in the release. “This tragedy is an unfortunate reminder of the dangers of drugged driving.”

The crash is still under investigation and police are asking anyone who saw or has video or photos of the incident to contact the detectives at 916-727-5818.

