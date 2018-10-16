Joseph De La Cruz Jr., 41, is wanted in a shooting that occurred on Tuesday at a Quick Lube Service Center on Marguerite Mine Road in Auburn.
Man wanted after shooting at Auburn auto shop that injured employee

By Vincent Moleski

October 16, 2018 06:47 PM

Police are on the lookout for a man they say shot an employee Tuesday at an Auburn auto shop.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Quick Lube Service Center on the 800 block of Marguerite Mine Road.

Acting Auburn Police Chief Victor Pecoraro said Joseph David De La Cruz Jr., 41, arrived at the Quick Lube to speak with a female employee he may have been in a relationship with and proceeded to get into an argument with several people after following her inside.

De La Cruz brandished a firearm, threatened several people with it and shot a male employee of the Quick Lube. The victim was hospitalized with minor injuries, Pecoraro said.

De La Cruz vehicle was found on Clipper Gap Road at 6:15 p.m., according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Auburn police asks anyone who sees De La Cruz to call 530-823-4234.

