The moment Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Auburn shooting suspect caught on camera

Placer County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday morning, October 17, 2018, just arrested Joseph David De La Cruz for a shooting incident in Auburn.
By
Up Next
Placer County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday morning, October 17, 2018, just arrested Joseph David De La Cruz for a shooting incident in Auburn.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Auburn shooting suspect found and arrested after overnight search, authorities say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 17, 2018 09:51 AM

A suspect linked to a Tuesday shooting incident in Auburn has been located and arrested, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Joseph David De La Cruz Jr., 41, was located along Christian Valley Road following tips provided to the Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Police Department from residents who had spotted him, according to a Facebook post by the Police Department.

De La Cruz allegedly shot and injured a male employee at the Auburn Quick Lube Service Center on Marguerite Mine Road after brandishing a firearm and threatening several people, authorities said. The shooting happened about 2 p.m., and the victim was hospitalized with minor injuries, acting Police Chief Victor Pecoraro said.

De La Cruz’s vehicle was found abandoned on Clipper Gap Road at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Authorities continued the manhunt for the suspect overnight, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office posted video of De La Cruz’s arrest to Facebook just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, saying he’ll be turned over to the Auburn Police Department.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question