Auburn shooting suspect found and arrested after overnight search, authorities say

A suspect linked to a Tuesday shooting incident in Auburn has been located and arrested, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Joseph David De La Cruz Jr., 41, was located along Christian Valley Road following tips provided to the Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Police Department from residents who had spotted him, according to a Facebook post by the Police Department.

De La Cruz allegedly shot and injured a male employee at the Auburn Quick Lube Service Center on Marguerite Mine Road after brandishing a firearm and threatening several people, authorities said. The shooting happened about 2 p.m., and the victim was hospitalized with minor injuries, acting Police Chief Victor Pecoraro said.

De La Cruz’s vehicle was found abandoned on Clipper Gap Road at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Authorities continued the manhunt for the suspect overnight, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Sheriff’s Office posted video of De La Cruz’s arrest to Facebook just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, saying he’ll be turned over to the Auburn Police Department.