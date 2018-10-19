Suspect identified in south Sacramento shooting that left one dead, one injured

The Sacramento Police Department identified a suspect in a shooting in south Sacramento on Thursday that left one person dead and one person seriously injured.

The department said late Friday that they are searching for Chue Xiong, 31, who is described as a 5-foot-10 man weighing 210 pounds.

Police say Xiong is homeless and is known to frequent 47th and Woodbine avenues in south Sacramento, according to a news release from the department.

The shooting occurred around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired near Indian Lane and Wah Avenue, a residential area near the light-rail train tracks.

Officers located a person suffering from a gunshot wound, and the Sacramento Fire Department transported the victim to a hospital, where the person is listed in critical condition, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Sgt. Eddie Macaulay said Thursday.

Shortly after, officers located a second victim who was pronounced dead on the scene, Macaulay said.

Railroad/light-rail tracks were closed between Florin and 47th Avenue stations due to the crime scene, according to police and Sacramento Regional Transit. RT tweeted that a “major service disruption” in the area was expected to last a couple of hours, and a bus bridge was put in place to transport riders between the 47th Avenue and Florin RT stations.





Jeff Bailey, a resident about four houses down from the cordoned section of Wah Avenue, said he heard a series of five or six gunshots at about 4:30 a.m. while he and his wife were having a biblical discussion.

“Quick succession pops,” Bailey said. “It wasn’t like someone was taking aim, it was like they were rolling by quickly. Maybe firing out the window that was just the thought that we had in our head.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the department at 916-808-5471, or leave an anonymous tip with the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.