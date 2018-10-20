Sacto 911

Man found dead in Davis after reports of a shooting Saturday morning

October 20, 2018 05:43 PM

One man is dead and a woman is under arrest on suspicion of killing him Saturday in Davis.

Officers responded to a call to at a residence around 7 a.m. on the 900 block of F Street where they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound, said Lt. Paul Doroshov, Davis Police Department spokesmen. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives questioned and arrested Hayley Katherine Gilligan, 29, who lived at the home on F Street, on suspicion of shooting the man. She will be booked into Yolo County Jail, Doroshov said.

Guilligan and victim knew each other, Doroshov said, and police did not disclose the nature of their relationship.

