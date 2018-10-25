Two women sought in connection with at least 5 Roseville wallet thefts, police say

A pair of suspected wallet thieves are sought in connection to multiple crimes in the Roseville area, according to police.

Two women, approximately 20 to 30 years old, are the reported suspects in recent incidents at five different Roseville grocery stores in which wallets were stolen from victims’ purses while they were shopping, according to a Thursday news release from the Roseville Police Department.

As seen in photos taken by store surveillance cameras, the suspects have been seen driving in a dark gray Infiniti G35 or G37 with a sunroof and no front license plate, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incidents is asked to email Detective James Aguirre at JAguirre@roseville.ca.us.

The Roseville Police Department has found that wallet and purse thefts increase about 25 percent in the area during the holiday season, according to the release. Roseville is a busy shopping city, anchored by the Westfield Galleria.

Police advise shopping with small purses or wallets, and keeping an eye on them at all times.