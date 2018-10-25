Two suspects Roseville police have connected to at least five grocery store wallet thefts in the area.
Two suspects Roseville police have connected to at least five grocery store wallet thefts in the area. Roseville Police Department
Two suspects Roseville police have connected to at least five grocery store wallet thefts in the area. Roseville Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Two women sought in connection with at least 5 Roseville wallet thefts, police say

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 25, 2018 07:38 AM

A pair of suspected wallet thieves are sought in connection to multiple crimes in the Roseville area, according to police.

Two women, approximately 20 to 30 years old, are the reported suspects in recent incidents at five different Roseville grocery stores in which wallets were stolen from victims’ purses while they were shopping, according to a Thursday news release from the Roseville Police Department.

As seen in photos taken by store surveillance cameras, the suspects have been seen driving in a dark gray Infiniti G35 or G37 with a sunroof and no front license plate, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incidents is asked to email Detective James Aguirre at JAguirre@roseville.ca.us.

The Roseville Police Department has found that wallet and purse thefts increase about 25 percent in the area during the holiday season, according to the release. Roseville is a busy shopping city, anchored by the Westfield Galleria.

Police advise shopping with small purses or wallets, and keeping an eye on them at all times.

If you have any information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question