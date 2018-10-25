Woman pleads no contest to manslaughter in Marysville DUI crash that killed two

A Marysville woman arrested in July for a DUI crash that killed two people has pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to online court records and the CHP.

Rachel Hawkins, 32, faces up to 12 years in prison after pleading no contest in Yuba Superior Court to the two counts on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. July 24, when a 1998 Ford Explorer driven the wrong way by Hawkins on North Beale Road collided head-on with a 1993 Toyota Camry near College View Drive, east of Marysville.

Both occupants of the Toyota — Abel Lopez, 51, and Jose Luis Manjares-Gonzales, 68 — were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Hawkins also suffered major injuries and was taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital’s emergency room after being arrested on suspicion of felony DUI (drug-related) and vehicular manslaughter, according to the news release.

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney John Vacek called it a “quick disposition” thanks to a “thorough investigation” in the release.

Hawkins is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 19.