Identity theft suspect arrested after Placer sheriff’s Facebook post goes viral

Placer County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified and arrested a suspected identity thief just three days after asking the public for help.

Rachael Braden, 35, of Citrus Heights was arrested Oct. 19 in connection with burglary and conspiracy after allegedly using stolen identities to illicitly obtain nearly $20,000, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a news release.

An Oct. 16 Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office that included ATM surveillance photos of Braden was shared nearly 10,000 times on the site. In this week’s announcement of the arrest, the Sheriff’s Office credited “great response and numerous tips” from its Facebook followers as instrumental in identifying and locating Braden.

Braden remains at the Placer County jail, where she is ineligible for bail, according to the jail’s inmate information logs.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Scott told The Bee in an email at the time that the suspect had opened “several fraudulent accounts in other people’s names.”