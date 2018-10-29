Here’s the early morning scene after train hit pedestrian in midtown Sacramento

One pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in midtown.
By
Up Next
One pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in midtown.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Pedestrian struck, killed by freight train in midtown Sacramento

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 29, 2018 08:01 AM

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train early Monday in midtown, according to Sacramento Fire Department scanner traffic.

Fire officials noted a Union Pacific freight train had been stopped on the tracks at 19th Street, “blocking all of downtown,” at about 12:31 a.m., according to archived broadcasts of scanner traffic on Broadcastify.com.

Dispatch at 12:36 a.m. reported this was a “train vs. pedestrian” incident at 20th and O streets.

Emergency responders located the pedestrian’s body south of the crossing at Capitol Avenue and 20th Street about 12:44 a.m., according to scanner traffic. A unit then asked dispatch for a 10-55, code for a call to the coroner’s office, in lieu of a medic.

Scanner feeds from Union Pacific confirm the incident, also indicating that the train was not damaged and its operators were uninjured.

“We had a person step out in front of us here,” an engineer told dispatch, requesting emergency response.

Sacramento is a federally approved no-horn zone for trains. Union Pacific engineers may, however, sound their horns for safety purposes in emergency situations.

Railroad crossings between D and O streets were closed for several hours as police, fire and Union Pacific officials investigated the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Operation Lifesaver celebrated its 45th year in 2017, launching a national Rail Safety Week from September 24-30. These safety tips can be practiced all year long, fitting with OLI's ongoing mission of reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries

By

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Michael McGough
mmcgough@sacbee.com
@Mike_McGough

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question