Pedestrian struck, killed by freight train in midtown Sacramento

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train early Monday in midtown, according to Sacramento Fire Department scanner traffic.
Fire officials noted a Union Pacific freight train had been stopped on the tracks at 19th Street, “blocking all of downtown,” at about 12:31 a.m., according to archived broadcasts of scanner traffic on Broadcastify.com.
Dispatch at 12:36 a.m. reported this was a “train vs. pedestrian” incident at 20th and O streets.
Emergency responders located the pedestrian’s body south of the crossing at Capitol Avenue and 20th Street about 12:44 a.m., according to scanner traffic. A unit then asked dispatch for a 10-55, code for a call to the coroner’s office, in lieu of a medic.
Scanner feeds from Union Pacific confirm the incident, also indicating that the train was not damaged and its operators were uninjured.
“We had a person step out in front of us here,” an engineer told dispatch, requesting emergency response.
Sacramento is a federally approved no-horn zone for trains. Union Pacific engineers may, however, sound their horns for safety purposes in emergency situations.
Railroad crossings between D and O streets were closed for several hours as police, fire and Union Pacific officials investigated the scene.
The victim has not yet been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
