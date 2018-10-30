Here’s what Metro Fire needs to help investigation into arson fire at children’s clothing store

Fire at Once Upon a Child store in Arden ruled arson, Metro Fire says

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 30, 2018 01:54 PM

A fire that burned down the Once Upon a Child clothing store in Arden last Wednesday was found to have been set intentionally, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District announced Tuesday.

“We have determined that it was an intentionally set arson fire,” Metro Fire spokesman Chris Vestal said.

This determination was made by arson investigators based on witness statements and physical evidence, Vestal said.

“One of the key factors is where the fire grew, the point of origin and where it spread within a building,” Vestal said.

The fire broke out about 5:45 p.m. last Wednesday at Alta Arden and Howe Avenue, near the Howe Bout Arden Shopping Center. The store was open at the time of the fire.

Surveillance video was recovered from the store, but Vestal said the details from that video are not being released publicly at this time.

Store owner Lisa Murrieta-Brown confirmed in a Facebook post early Thursday morning that the store had burned beyond repair.

“This is heartbreaking for my staff and I, as our daily routines have been compromised,” Murrieta-Brown wrote.

Murrieta-Brown did not respond last week to The Bee’s request for comment.

Metro Fire is asking anyone with information, including photos or video, to call the arson tip line at 916-859-3775.

