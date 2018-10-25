‘This is heartbreaking’: Children’s clothing store burns down in Arden

A two-alarm fire at an Arden Arcade strip mall burned down a children’s clothing store and injured at least one firefighter Wednesday evening.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to a fire that started about 5 p.m., originating at Once Upon a Child’s Arden location on Howe Avenue, about a block north of the Howe Bout Arden shopping center.
The store’s owner, in a post to the store’s official Facebook page, confirmed in an overnight post that the store burned down about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“This is heartbreaking for my staff and I, as our daily routines have been compromised,” Lisa Murrieta-Brown wrote on Once Upon a Child - Arden, CA’s Facebook page. “My interaction with our loyal customers have ceased and not being able to see my employees everyday will seem odd and very much sad.”
Metro Fire spokesman Adam Huckaby told The Bee on Wednesday that one firefighter was hurt on the roof of the building and taken to the hospital with a minor upper body injury. No other injuries were reported as of Thursday morning.
Nearby stores at the strip mall were evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze Wednesday. Amazing Tans next door remained closed the rest of the day due to smoke and water damage, Huckaby said. Other stores including Chipotle and the UPS Store at the strip mall reopened as normal by 7 p.m., he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“Thank you to all our loyal customers with your outpouring love and concern,” Murrieta-Brown wrote. “... Through tragedy and triumph our community stands tall through it all.”
