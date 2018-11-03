Two arrested in Auburn after deputy finds handgun, ammunition and drugs in parked car

Two people were arrested last week in North Auburn after a deputy found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, blank checks, a handgun and ammunition in a parked car at a gas station on Dry Creek Road, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Facebook post.

While out on patrol early Monday morning, a deputy spotted a white Honda Accord in the parking lot of an AM/PM in an area frequented by loiterers and people who camp in their cars, the post said.

The deputy observed Onesimo Uribe, 30, sitting in the front passenger seat and Stephany Mauss, 30, sitting in the back of the car, the post said. Uribe was on felony searchable probation from Nevada County.

“A backpack was spotted by the deputy in the car, which contained a .22 caliber handgun, a loaded magazine and 34 additional .22 caliber bullets,” the post said. “The deputy also found a pair of brass knuckles, a total of four checks not addressed to either suspect, and a meth pipe.”

Another meth pipe and 276 grams of marijuana were also found during an extended search of the vehicle, the post said, as well as an additional single .22 caliber bullet on the floor boards of the back seat near where Mauss was sitting.

Uribe and Mauss, both of whom are Grass Valley residents, were later booked into the Auburn Jail, the post said.

Uribe is being held on $155,000 bail for nine felony charges and one misdemeanor relating to the arrest and is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 9, according to Placer County inmate logs.

Mauss is facing seven felony and two misdemeanor charges but was released Nov. 2, according to Placer County’s daily jail register.