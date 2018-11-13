Marcus Kendrix, 23, of Sacramento.
Detectives identify suspect, ‘actively evading arrest’ after North Highlands homicide

By Michael McGough

November 13, 2018 07:55 AM

Sheriff’s detectives have identified and are seeking a suspect in connection with a weekend shooting that left one victim dead in North Highlands.

Following investigation, homicide detectives have an arrest warrant out for Marcus Kendrix, 23, a Sacramento man allegedly involved in an early Saturday shooting on Little Oak Lane, according to a news release by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The news release says Kendrix “is aware he is wanted by law enforcement and has been actively evading arrest.”

Kendrix is described as a black man, about 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, with a dollar sign tattoo under his left eye and another tattoo on his neck, according to the release.

Saturday’s shooting resulted in the death of one male victim, who had suffered at least one upper-body gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about Kendrix or his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 Tips can be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by phone at 916-874-8477.

