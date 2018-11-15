16-year-old killed in Auburn I-80 crash identified as Placer High student, sheriff says

A 16-year-old killed in a solo crash this week on Interstate 80 near Auburn has been identified by the coroner as a Placer High School student.

Joelle Lindbloom of Colfax died Tuesday morning after losing control of her vehicle and striking a concrete pillar, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heather Glen overcrossing on westbound I-80, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release. Lindbloom’s vehicle, a 2005 Ford Freestyle SUV, was the only one involved, and she was the only occupant, according to the CHP’s accident report.

According to that report, Lindbloom lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons, while traveling at an unknown speed in the left lane. The Freestyle then veered across traffic and hit the pillar on the right side of the road, CHP said.

Lindbloom was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

CHP’s Auburn office and Placer County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash and Lindbloom’s death.