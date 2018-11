An officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 11:05 a.m. Thursday in Butte County within an evacuation zone for the 140,000-acre Camp Fire.

Butte County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Miranda Bowersox confirmed that the shooting was not in an evacuation center and said it was under investigation by the Butte County Officer Involved Shooting Protocol Team.

No further details were available.

This is a developing story.