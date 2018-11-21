Video released of murder suspect’s “suicide by cop” behind Camp Fire line

The Butte County District Attorney’s Office released dash-cam footage Tuesday of what it’s calling “suicide by cop” behind the Camp Fire line last week.

GD Hendrix, a 48-year-old Berry Creek resident, was fatally shot on Nov. 15 after firing a “pipe gun” at Butte and Sutter county sheriff’s deputies, according to the DA’s media release. Hendrix was the prime suspect in a 2014 double homicide and had allegedly violated terms of his parole by cutting off his ankle monitor in June.

In the video, a Chevrolet sedan allegedly driven by Hendrix with a dog in the backseat stopped in the middle of the road under deputies’ orders. The driver tossed a dark object — a five-gallon bucket lid, the DA’s office said — out the window, then ignored deputies’ commands to show his hands for about a minute.

Dressed in a dark grey hoodie and black hat, Hendrix then opened the driver’s door and stepped out as deputies yelled for him to show his right hand. He paused momentarily then lunged forward, hands raised and pointed toward the deputies, as approximately seven shots rang out. Twenty-six shell casings were later recovered.

Hendrix was carrying several fixed and folding blade knives when he was shot. A Sutter County K-9 named Bandit and the pit bull in Hendrix’s car were both killed as well.