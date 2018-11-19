Motorcycle safety tips from the CHP

Head-on crash kills motorcycle driver in Elk Grove, police say

By Michael McGough

November 19, 2018 07:07 AM

A motorcyclist died in a head-on collision Sunday night in Elk Grove, police said.

Just before 10 p.m., officers arrived at the scene on Waterman Road near Sheldon Road, where a Toyota SUV heading northbound and a motorcycle traveling southbound had collided, throwing the motorcycle driver from his vehicle, according to an Elk Grove Police Department news release.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, according to the release. The SUV driver cooperated with officers at the scene and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, the Police Department said.

Identification of the motorcyclist will be made by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department’s traffic bureau at 916-478-8148.

