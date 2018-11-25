This week’s most wanted: anti-homosexual assault outside an L Street bar

Man shot, killed on Cottage Way marks second homicide on street in November

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

November 25, 2018 03:37 PM

A man was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Cottage Way on Tuesday morning, marking the second shooting death on the north Sacramento street this month.

After receiving calls about a shooting, sheriff’s deputies arrived at an apartment complex around 2:30 a.m., where a man inside was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a news release issued by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. Neither a suspect nor motive had yet been identified, according to the release.

The victim’s identity will be made public pending notification of next of kin, according to the release.

On Nov. 7, a man was shot and killed by an employee at a business in the 2700 block of Cottage Way, with authorities suspecting the deceased man attempted to rob the employee.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 916-874-5115.

