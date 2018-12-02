1 died taking out the garbage, other in his car: Their killers are on Sacramento most-wanted

Foothill High School’s boys basketball coach arrested on suspicion of sex with minor, other offenses, authorities say

By Vincent Moleski

vmoleski@sacbee.com

December 02, 2018 04:54 PM

Foothill High School’s boys basketball coach was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of several offenses, including underage sex.

Stephen Calton, 32, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies on suspicion of oral sex with a minor, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The incident occurred about two years ago, officials said.

On Sept. 9, 2016, Calton pleaded no contest to vandalism and domestic abuse charges, for which he received five years’ probation. Because of a potential probation violation, he was being held without bail. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

Calton was hired at Foothill in 2011, where he coached freshman and junior varsity basketball. He was promoted to head coach in 2016, according to Foothill’s athletics website.

