You’ve been warned: Police are on lookout for impaired drivers over holiday week

Throughout the capital region and California, law enforcement officials have begun the process of looking for impaired drivers during the holiday week.

The California Highway Patrol started their Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period on Friday, according to a news release.

During this time, the CHP will have “all available officers” on the roads watching for impaired drivers.

The heightened police presence will last through Christmas Day. Last year, between Dec. 21-25, 27 people died in collisions during the maximum enforcement period across the state, according to the news release.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Spokesperson Linda Matthew said Sacramento Police presence in the city does historically increase during the holidays.

“There are a lot of events that could lead to impaired driving on the streets. ... When we have any type of event we will beef up our numbers depending on where we are needed.” Matthew said by phone.

Last Saturday, Sacramento Police conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Stockton Boulevard. The location was chosen based on its rates of vehicle collisions and DUI arrests.

The operation wasn’t just meant for those under the influence of alcohol, but also those taking drugs. It’s part of the statewide “DUI doesn’t just mean booze” campaign from California’s Office of Traffic Safety.

Anything from marijuana to prescription drugs can result in a DUI charge depending on the amount that’s in your system, the department said.

This checkpoint was also apart of the department’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign which is running from Dec. 14 until Jan. 1. During this time, more officers will be out on the roads watching for impaired driving.

Matthews said police presence also will be heightened during the fireworks show on the Old Sacramento waterfront on New Year’s Eve.

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shaun Hampton said “Rancho Cordova is stepping up their traffic enforcement and DUI enforcement to address impaired driving.”





A news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department said that its “DUI enforcement operations” are an attempt to decrease the amount of people killed or injured in alcohol or drug related crashes.

According to data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), last year 3,602 people died in vehicle crashes last in California. 1,120 of those deaths were related to alcohol, 31 percent. Eleven of those deaths were in Sacramento County, and 3 were alcohol related, the statistics from NHTSA shows.

The cost of adjudicating a first-time DUI can top $10,000 and a conviction can result in jail time, DUI classes and driver’s license suspensions, Matthew said. That doesn’t factor in the long-term cost of higher insurance premiums.

Law enforcement officials encourages anyone celebrating the holidays to utilize a designated driver, taxi or ride-share service to get home. And they encourage the public that if you suspect someone driving impaired to call 911 once in a safe location.