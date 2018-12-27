Crime - Sacto 911

19-year-old arrested in Las Vegas in connection with South Natomas homicide, police say

By Michael McGough

December 27, 2018 01:13 PM

A 19-year-old Fairfield man suspected of homicide in connection with the October shooting of a 21-year-old Sacramento man is in custody in Clark County, Nevada, Sacramento police said Thursday.

Wendell Gerrold Celestine III was arrested about 2 p.m. Dec. 20 in Las Vegas, Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew said.

Celestine was wanted for his suspected involvement in the death of Luis Diaz-Cervantes, who was fatally shot on West El Camino Avenue in South Natomas on Oct. 27, according to county coroner’s records. Police considered it an isolated incident with no further threat to the community, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release at the time.

Clark County inmate information available online confirms Celestine is being held with no bail as a fugitive from another state.

Matthew estimated it would take 30 to 60 days for Celestine to be extradited to Sacramento.

Celestine faces a charge of first-degree murder, filed last Thursday, according to Sacramento County Superior Court records.

