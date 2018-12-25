Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

4 people hospitalized after 20-year-old DUI suspect crashes while allegedly fleeing cops

By Benjy Egel

December 25, 2018 12:01 PM

A Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to pull over 20-year-old Shania Teasley around 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, as she left Marysville headed southbound on Highway 70. She allegedly fled toward Linda and crashed into an SUV.
A Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to pull over 20-year-old Shania Teasley around 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, as she left Marysville headed southbound on Highway 70. She allegedly fled toward Linda and crashed into an SUV. Yuba County Sheriff’s Office
A Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to pull over 20-year-old Shania Teasley around 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, as she left Marysville headed southbound on Highway 70. She allegedly fled toward Linda and crashed into an SUV. Yuba County Sheriff’s Office

Four people were injured Monday night in Yuba County after a driver rammed into car while allegedly trying to escape law enforcement

A Yuba County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to pull over Shania Teasley, 20, of Linda around 10 p.m. as she left Marysville headed southbound on Highway 70, according to a sheriff’s news release. Officials said she led a deputy on a chase of about a mile with speeds topping out at around 50 mph before the collision.

Teasley then exited the highway and turned east on North Beale Road into Linda, officials said, where her vehicle collided with an SUV turning east as well.

The SUV then struck a pole, according to the release. Four of its seven occupants were hospitalized, including two children, ages 14 and 8, who were life-flighted to Sacramento-area hospitals with serious injuries, sheriff’s spokeswoman Leslie Carbaugh said. Not all passengers were wearing seatbelts, Carbaugh said.

Teasley, who was alledgedly under the influence, was not injured, Carbaugh said.

Teasley was booked into Yuba County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI with injury and evading arrest, and remained in custody on $150,000 bail as of Tuesday morning. The California Highway Patrol is further investigating the incident.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

crime

crime

crime

  Comments  