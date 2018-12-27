Have you seen these men? Inmates missing from two different California prisons

California prison officials are looking for two inmates who escaped in the past week – one from San Quentin and the other from Folsom.

Shalom Mendoza, 21, was discovered missing from San Quentin State Prison after a 9:35 p.m. inmate count Wednesday, according to a news release from the department. Officials searched the area and could not find Mendoza, though it is believed he was involved in a carjacking near the prison and is now driving a Toyota Rav4 with the license plate 6STZ502.

Authorities say Mendoza is a Latino, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 177 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was serving a five-year sentence for using a deadly weapon during a carjacking and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, according to the department.

Mendoza is not the only inmate currently missing from a state prison: Officials are also searching for Justin Franks, 22, who “walked away” from Folsom State Prison on Saturday.

Franks was last seen around 7 p.m. Saturday. Officials say Franks “walked away” from the prison before an inmate count at 9 p.m., when he was discovered missing by officers.

Franks was serving a three-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary, according to the department. He is white with brown eyes, short black hair and a light complexion, stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 143 pounds.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported that since 1977, 99 percent of all inmates who have left one of their institutions without permission have been apprehended.

Anyone who sees either inmate is asked to immediately call 911. Members of the public with information about Mendoza are urged to call 415-455-5000, and members of the public with information about Franks are asked to call 916-985-2561, ext. 3019.