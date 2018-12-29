Juvenile fights at Arden Fair lead to shutdown and evacuation

Sacramento Police responded Saturday evening to multiple fights at Arden Fair, the second such incident at the mall in less than a week.
According to police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler, officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. for a large group of youths causing a disturbance inside the mall. According to witnesses at the mall, police closed entrances to the mall after encountering the group inside.
Multiple officers were already at the location before the fights occurred and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department arrived to support Sac PD, according to officials.
Police said they had received information before 6 p.m. that tipped them off to the potential fights, so that’s why more officers than usual were on scene.
Chandler said that fights took place inside the mall and outside as well. To take control of the situation, police and mall officials agreed to close down the business for the night to guarantee the safety of shoppers and employees.
Chandler said “there were at least a couple hundred juveniles that were here causing a disturbance and fighting.”
Everyone was subsequently forced to evacuate the mall because of the fights and order by officials.
Multiple eyewitness accounts describe large groups of youths running around the mall and multiple fights breaking out. Parents rushed to the scene to get their children out and many people were unsure of what exactly was occurring in the moment. Rumors swirled about a shooting, but officials said at no point was a firearm used during the incident.
One juvenile suffered a “minor injury” according to Chandler, and there were no other wounds of note. There are no reports of damage to property at this time.
No arrests were made as most of those involved seemed to be underage and if they were detained, they were released to their parents according to Sac PD. However, one girl was cited for possessing a stun gun while being a minor.
As far as motive goes, officials said they are unsure and are investigating further to understand.
Chandler said that in the past the mall has had problems the day after Christmas and Sac PD typically assists by providing more officers at the location.
A similar fight broke out Wednesday outside the mall, according to police, when a crowd damaged vehicles and assaulted a security guard. Several juveniles were detained, but police said around 100 people were believed to be involved. There is no sign that the two incidents are connected officials said.
A news release from Arden Fair spokesperson Nathan Spradlin said that the mall was working with “community partners” to discourage young people from taking part in the fights.
Posts on social media are encouraging the violent behavior at the mall the release said, and that the decision to close down the mall was a “precaution” because of the potential danger from the large crowds and fights.
This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.
