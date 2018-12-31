Two men arrested after witness said they were ‘casing’ Folsom homes

Two men were arrested in Folsom on Monday morning after a concerned neighbor saw them in a vehicle “casing” a neighbor’s home and called the Folsom Police Department, the police said in a news release.
Shane Stephen Allen, 37, and 28-year-old Jaswinder Mitchell Singh were charged with vehicle theft after officers made contact with the pair and discovered the vehicle they were in was stolen, police said. A woman was in the car as well, but was not arrested because officers found no reason to believe she knew the vehicle was stolen.
Officers found Singh and the unidentified woman in the car, but had to search the Folsom neighborhood to find Allen, the release said. He was found hiding in the front of another home after the homeowner called police when she saw him through her doorbell camera and was concerned.
Folsom police said Allen had stolen property from another car in the neighborhood, and was additionally charged with theft, prowling and possession of the identifying of information of another person.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Singh faced a charge of violation of probation because of previously being arrested for domestic violence and battery, police said.
Both men were taken to Sacramento County jail. This is at least the second time a suspect in Folsom has been arrested for prowling in the last month.
Comments