Two arrested in Elk Grove WinCo parking lot shooting, police say

By Hannah Darden

December 31, 2018 05:17 PM

The Elk Grove Police Department released these photos Saturday after issuing a release asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the shooting. The shooting occured Friday morning at the WinCo Foods on Sheldon Road.
Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy in Elk Grove Friday, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot at the WinCo Foods grocery store on Sheldon Road just before 5 a.m. Friday, after a “very brief verbal exchange” between the two suspects and the victim, police said in a news release.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later upgraded to stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

Elk Grove police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Sacramento on Sunday after he turned himself in at the Elk Grove Police Department, according to the release.

Monday, police said they arrested 21-year-old Davonntay Jones-Carnes of Elk Grove in the La Riviera Drive area of Sacramento.

The 17-year-old was transported to juvenile hall. As of 5 p.m. Monday, Jones-Carnes was in the process of being transported to Sacramento Main Jail, according to police.

Both suspects have been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy, police said.

