Second shooting victim of weekend homicide in Downtown Commons identified, coroner says

The second victim in the Sunday morning homicide on K Street – a shooting that killed two men and wounded a man and woman — has been identified, coroner records show.

Tuan Tran, 31, a resident of Berkeley, died from gunshot wounds after he was shot in the area of 7th and K streets, blocks away from Golden 1 Center, according to the Sacramento County Coroner and police reports.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department. The investigation remains active.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was random or targeted, Chandler said. The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined and is part of the investigation, he said.

“We have a heavier presence in 7th and K streets and extra patrols in the area,” he added.





Tran and the other victim who died, Abram Oates, 26, were at a nightclub in the area before the shooting, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1:47 a.m. and found one man at the scene with a “fatal gunshot wound to the face,” according to police radio communications obtained through Broadcastify.

A woman who was shot in the leg was found in Kayak Alley, between K and L Streets, according to scanner traffic.

A fourth victim was found at a hospital suffering from a gunshot. His injures were not life-threatening, police said.

A review of Sacramento County Superior Court records show Tran was arrested in August 2017 on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, and again in November 2017 for possessing a firearm, but the cases were later dismissed.

Oates was arrested in 2015 for possession of a loaded firearm and pleaded no contest to the charge, according to court records. In 2016, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation for resisting arrest.