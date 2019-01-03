Minors caused disturbances at Delta Shores shopping complex on New Year’s Day, police confirm

Disturbances involving a group of minors broke out at the Delta Shores shopping complex in south Sacramento on New Year’s Day, following a string of large fights at the Arden Fair mall a few days earlier and threats of fights at Delta Shores on New Year’s Eve.
A group of minors were told to disperse after causing disturbances at several businesses at Delta Shores in south Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Police Department daily activity log.
The disturbance came just a day after a viral social media post suggested that fights between teens may had been planned to start at the complex at noon Monday.
Around 20 minors showed up at the Delta Shores shopping complex Tuesday, a figure that Sacramento Police Department spokesman Marcus Basquez said was “very small” compared to the 300 people who fought at the Arden Fair mall on Saturday night.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Extra officers were in the area, Basquez said, due to the threats of fighting in the area from the day before. Officers responded to the area and told the juveniles to disperse.
Roughly an hour later, a group of minors were reported to be causing another disturbance at a business nearby. When officers arrived, they had left the area, according to the department’s daily activity logs.
“They were trying to pick locations for disturbances, but we were proactive about it,” Basquez said. “They kind of dispersed and nothing really came of it.”
On Sunday, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg proposed an unaccompanied-minor ban at Arden Fair mall as a way to curb fighting.
Arden Fair has not yet made a decision about Steinberg’s suggestion, but mall spokesman Nathan Spradlin said that “nothing is off the table,” though mall officials are working to find a solution that allows the mall to be inclusive.
Comments