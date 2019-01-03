Caught trying to yank ATM from Roseville bank, man jumps from car during chase, cops say

An attempt to steal an ATM from a bank led to a police chase, car crash and arrest, Roseville police said Thursday.
The incident began early Thursday when Gregory Billman, 28, tried to secure several straps to the ATM at the First Citizens Bank on Douglas Boulevard and pull it out with his car, Roseville police spokesman Rob Baquera said.
An automatic alarm system at the bank alerted officers at 3:37 a.m., Baquera said. When they arrived, Billman tried to flee in his car without the ATM, but after driving a short distance, he abandoned the vehicle and ran, police said.
His car was still moving and crashed into a cable box, Baquera said.
Police caught him and arrested him on suspicion of burglary, evading police officers, resisting arrest, and hit and run, police said. Billman is being held in South Placer County jail.
Baquera said the ATM was destroyed in the attempted burglary.
The attempted theft is similar to one in Elk Grove on New Years Day, where thieves used a rope to try to pull an ATM out but gave up and fled.
Baquera said that Roseville police believe there is only one suspect in this matter and that a connection to the Tuesday robbery in Elk Grove cannot be confirmed.
