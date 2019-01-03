Crime - Sacto 911

Body found in south Sacramento park identified as 16-year-old boy

By Michael McGough

January 03, 2019 12:32 PM

Sacramento Police found a dead man lying in the middle of Pollack Ranch Park in south Sacramento on Jan. 2, 2019.
The person found dead Wednesday at a south Sacramento park has been identified as a 16-year-old boy, according to the county Coroner’s Office.

Tamari Summers died Wednesday morning. Police received a call about the body about 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, Sacramento Police Department spokeswoman Linda Matthew said.

The teenager’s body was found in the middle of Pollack Ranch Park on Robinridge Way.

The cause of death is still being investigated. Police Department spokesman Marcus Basquez said homicide investigators were called to the scene as a procedural matter but that they were not ruling out the possibility that the death was an overdose.

