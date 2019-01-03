3 arrested in shooting that killed 3-year-old girl in south Sacramento

Three men were arrested last month in connection with the shooting death of 3-year-old Azalya Anderson, who died in September after she was struck by a bullet in her home in south Sacramento, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Christopher Ritchey-Bibbs, 25, and Reginald Nash, 18, were arrested by Sheriff’s investigators on Dec. 13 on suspicion of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Marquess Wilson, 24, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact, the department said in a release.
Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, according to the release.
“All three are gang members,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Department. “One of the residents of the home was targeted.”
Azalya Anderson was shot Sept. 13 in her home on the 7400 block of Della Circle when a bullet fired near the street penetrated a living room wall and hit her, according to the Sheriff’s Department. She was transported to the hospital, where she remained in critical condition for several days, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Azalyla was later pronounced brain dead by medical professionals and taken off life support Sept. 17.
“Our investigators have not stopped working this since it happened three months ago,” Hampton said.
Ritchey-Bibbs and Nash are being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. Wilson has been released on bail.
Ritchey-Bibbs has a prior criminal history in Sacramento County, according to court records. In 2013, he plead no contest to burglary charges and was sentenced to two years in state prison. He also served time in prison for carrying a concealed weapon and violating parole, court records show.
