Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Weekend shooting near Golden 1 Center that killed two was gang-related, police say

By Hannah Darden

January 03, 2019 07:05 PM

See the scene in downtown Sacramento after shooting Sunday morning

A shooting Sunday morning near Golden 1 Center has killed at least two men and wounded a man and a woman. Roads in the area are still closed.
By
Up Next
A shooting Sunday morning near Golden 1 Center has killed at least two men and wounded a man and a woman. Roads in the area are still closed.
By

The downtown shooting that killed two men and injured a man and a woman Sunday morning on K Street was gang related, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The shooting began as a dispute inside a night club, police said. Investigators are still determining what caused the dispute, but have concluded that the individuals involved in the shooting have gang associations, police said in a news release.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The two victims who died were identified as Tuan Tran, 31, of Berkeley and Abram Oates, 26, of Sacramento, according to previous Sacramento Bee reporting.

Two further victims, a man and a woman, were discovered with non-life threatening injuries. No updates are available on their condition, said Sgt. Vance Chandler, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

According to previous Bee reporting, a review of Sacramento County Superior Court records show Tran was arrested in August 2017 on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, and again in November 2017 for possessing a firearm, but the cases were later dismissed.

Oates was arrested in 2015 for possession of a loaded firearm and pleaded no contest to the charge, according to court records. In 2016, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years probation for resisting arrest.

  Comments  