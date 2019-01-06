At least 40,000 customers across Sacramento area without power as storm brings heavy rain, winds

Gusts of high winds, rain and downed trees knocked out electricity for at least 40,000 customers across the capital region Sunday night.

SMUD reported an estimated of 75 outages in the region, with the majority of customers who lost power – more than 10,000, they estimate – in the Elk Grove area.

The power outage in @CityofElkGrove has impacted 10,451 people. Estimated restoration is around 10:00 PM. We have crews working on it and hope to restore it soon. To follow outage info, visit https://t.co/R7TLtSY0H7. Stay safe. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 7, 2019

Most SMUD customers can expect power to be restored by 10 or 10:30 p.m., according to the utility’s spokeswoman Lindsay Vanlaningham.

Customers were also affected around Cal Expo, Wilton, Land Park, Rio Linda, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Downtown Sacramento, East Sacramento and Florin, according to SMUD’s outage map.

PG&E reported that outages affected customers in the Sacramento Delta areas in Courtland, Clarksburg, Isleton and Dixon, as well as the foothills of Placer and El Dorado counties – including Shingle Springs, Pollock Pines, Placerville and El Dorado Hills.

Roughly 30 SMUD employees – 8 line crews, 5 troubleshooters, operators and service dispatchers – were called on to help restore power in different parts of the region, with more on call, Vanlaningham said.

“We had crews on standby ready for the storm,” Vanlaningham said. “The winds can pose a problem, but they are working as quickly and safely as possible.”

Heavy rain has caused several major roadways to flood, according to the California Highway Patrol: both directions of Highway 99 have flooded in Galt, both directions of Highway 16 in Woodland have flooded and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 have flooded in downtown Sacramento.

CHP logs show 10 reports of hazardous road blocks – mostly tree branches – since 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

Strong winds and rain are expected to continue through the morning hours of Monday, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Sacramento.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for the latest.