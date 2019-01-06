Both directions of I-80 closed from Colfax to Nevada

Caltrans announced Sunday afternoon a closure of Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to inclement weather with no estimated time of opening.

Caltrans said there have been spin outs and there is zero visibility on the roadway.

The National Weather Service said it expects snow to continue throughout the day and overnight. It predicts one to three feet of snow at elevations of about 4,000 feet by Monday morning.

“We feel comfortable saying today is not a good day for mountain travel,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.