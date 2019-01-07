Man dies in custody at El Dorado County jail, sheriff says

An inmate died in custody over the weekend in an El Dorado County jail, the Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Anthony Marino, 39, was found unresponsive in the Placerville jail on Jan. 4, the department said in a press release.

Sgt. Anthony Prencipe, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said he did not know where in the jail Marino was found, but said correctional officers do cell checks and “at some point came across him and he was unresponsive.”

Despite life-saving efforts by correctional officers and medical staff, Marino was pronounced dead at 4:02 a.m.

An investigation into the in-custody death was launched, and numerous law enforcement agencies such as Placerville Police Department, South Lake Tahoe police and investigators from the District Attorney’s Office will participate.

Marino was arrested Oct. 3 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and possession of narcotics, Prencipe said. He had been arraigned and was awaiting trial.

Prencipe said he did not know at this point if video of the incident would be released.

The cause of Marino’s death is under investigation, the release said.