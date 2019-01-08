SWAT teams continue manhunt for suspect in deadly south Sacramento shooting

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for a suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting that killed a woman in south Sacramento.
The shooting occurred in the 7800 block of Orchard Woods before 9:30 a.m., according to the department. SWAT teams and K9 police units were still searching for the suspect as of 11 a.m..
The suspect is a black male in his late teens or early 20s who was seen fleeing the scene armed with a handgun, according to a Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton.
The victim is a woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body, Hampton said. The Sheriff’s Department tweeted about 11:10 a.m. that the incident “is now a homicide investigation,” indicating the woman has died.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Hampton said the suspect is believed to have fled on foot into the neighborhood, and that the SWAT team is searching.
Authorities advised people to avoid the area and remain indoors.
This is a developing story. Stay with The Sacramento Bee for updates.
Comments