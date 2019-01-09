Suspect in south Sacramento shooting turns himself in, deputies say

A suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting in south Sacramento that left one woman dead and led to a manhunt by SWAT teams turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday, authorities said.
Damion Horton, 20, is in the custody of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department after being accused of shooting and killing a woman in the 7800 block of Orchard Woods Circle and fleeing with a handgun.
The woman, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body, was given first aid and was transported to a hospital, where she died, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Detectives believed that the shooter and victim knew each other but have not identified a motive, officials said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
SWAT and K-9 officers searched for several hours after the shooting, but did not find any suspects, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
