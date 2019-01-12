Teen sentenced to 25 years for multiple sexual assaults of a child

An 18-year-old was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison for committing a sex act with a child under the age of 10 years old and lewd and lascivious touching of a child under the age of 14.
Johnathon Nesmon pleaded guilty to the charges in October, just days before his 18th birthday.
Nesmon was taken into custody in April after a citizen reported to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department that she saw images on Nelson’s phone of him sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.
“When the Sheriff’s Department contacted the victim, she reported that Nesmon had been sexually assaulting her for several years,” the sheriff’s department said. “Nesmon assaulted the victim in a number of locations, including a toy store parking lot, a store dressing room and a motel.”
Thousands of child pornography images were also found on Nesmon’s personal devices by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s High Tech Crimes and Child Abuse Unit.
