Elk Grove man sentenced for sexual assault, kidnapping and intimidating a witness, DA says

An Elk Grove man who sexually assaulted a woman and subsequently kidnapped her in an effort to stop her from testifying at trial has been sentenced, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
Harpreet Singh, 27, was convicted in September of the 2016 assault and 2017 kidnapping. He was sentenced Friday to 34 years to life in prison, the DA said.
Singh’s conviction was for intent to commit a forcible sexual penetration, conspiracy to intimidate a witness, witness intimidation by force and kidnapping for extortion. He also admitted to a prior rape of an unconscious person in 2011, according to the DA.
In 2016, Singh sexually assaulted an acquaintance in his bedroom in Elk Grove. The victim reported the crime the next morning, according to previous Bee reporting.
The sexual assault trial was set for October 2017, and a week before the trial Singh and others kidnapped the victim and threatened her with harm if she testified. She was released without injury but continued to be threatened throughout the week, according to previous reporting.
The victim reported the kidnapping and intimidation to authorities, the DA said. Singh was arrested, and additional charges were filed against him.
Singh is being held at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, according to jail records.
