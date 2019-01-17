Man detained after officer fires a shot at him in Elk Grove, police say

A man was detained following an officer-involved shooting on Orchard Loop Lane near Power Inn Road, Elk Grove Police Department said Thursday.
Nobody was injured in the shooting in the 8000 block of Orchard Loop Lane near Power Inn Road.
About two dozen Elk Grove and Sacramento County sheriff’s squad cars responded to the area, where several auto-repair businesses are located.
Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton said that two Elk Grove police officers contacted a 25-year-old man walking from the Firestone store on Orchard Loop Lane. The man had an item on him that the officers perceived to be a threat, and one, fearing for his safety, fired a shot. The man was not hit, Hampton said.
The man surrendered and was taken into custody. During a later search, police found a 10-inch-long barbecue lighter.
The Elk Grove officer who fired the shot will be placed on paid leave while the Sheriff’s Department investigates.
This is a breaking news story. Check sacbee.com for updates.
