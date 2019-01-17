Gun found under gym bleachers at Elk Grove High School leads to two arrests

Two students were arrested at Elk Grove High School on Thursday after a handgun and ammunition were found under the bleachers in the school’s gym, according to Elk Grove police.
School administrators were notified by students of a student with a gun sometime before noon Thursday, said Jason Jimenez, spokesman for the Elk Grove Police Department. Administrators contacted police, who responded just after noon and searched the student.
Initially, officers did not find a firearm on the student, Jimenez said, but out of caution they searched the entire school. Officers then found a handgun and ammunition under the bleachers in the school’s gym.
Police determined that another student was also involved, and the two students, both 14 years old, were taken into custody, Jimenez said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, police were preparing to take the two students to juvenile hall, Jimenez said.
Jimenez said that Elk Grove police and the school are grateful to Elk Grove High students for reporting the situation and practicing “if you see something, say something.”
Comments