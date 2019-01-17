Infant, two adults who died in Highway 50 crash identified by El Dorado County sheriff

The infant and two adults that died Tuesday night in a stormy collision on Highway 50 east of Placerville were identified by the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Around 6:30 p.m., Fremont resident Javier Urenda, 51, was driving west on the highway near Camino Heights Drive in a 2005 Volvo S60 along with 1-year-old Cielo Urenda of Fremont and Nancy Jimenez, 24, of Stockton at about 60 mph, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 39-year-old Pollock Pines man was driving a 2017 Subaru Impreza east at about 65 mph when Javier lost control of the vehicle and spun into oncoming traffic, striking the Subaru, according to the CHP.

Cielo and Javier were ejected from the Volvo. Jimenez and Javier were pronounced dead at the scene, while Cielo was transported to a hospital in Placerville, where she later died, according to the CHP.

The collision is under investigation.